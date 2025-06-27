A new program at New Beginnings in Windsor.

New Beginnings is receiving $600,000 over a three-year period from the provincial government for a local Child Victim Witness Program.

The program will help protect child victims and witnesses of crime in Windsor-Essex, by reducing the potential trauma associated with testifying in court.

The program will offer a number of services including providing information about the court process, preparing children and youth to testify in court, accompanying children and youth to court, assessing any special needs during the court process, referrals to other services and support and guidance for caregivers.

New Beginnings Executive Director Stacey Yannacopoulos says it's a new program for New Beginnings.

"We have a lot of existing programs and this is new," says Yannacopoulos. "This is a new program for us but our plan is to tie in a lot of our existing programs such as outreach, such as our clinical counselling programs to really be able to bolster the program that we're taking on."

She feels it will be a busy program and says a lot of work has already been put into the program.

"This is going to be a joint service delivery model with Victim Witness Assistance Program," she says. "It's going to rely on huge collaboration from the courts, the police services, our child welfare departments. So really really strong collaboration with our community partners."

Yannacopoulos says two new full-time staff members have been hired for the program.

"They are child victim witness specialists that they will be working specifically with these children in youth and their families," says Yannacopoulos.

The funding is part of the provincial government's $4.2 million investment to expand the Child Victim Witness Program to more communities across the province.

15 communities across the province offer the program.