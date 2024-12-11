A new training program will make use of virtual reality to equip those interested in a career in battery manufacturing with the necessary skills.

Over $3.8 million in funding from the federal government, in partnership with Upskill Canada and Invest WindsorEssex, was announced Wednesday to launch the Battery Boost: Technical Training for Battery Manufacturing Careers program.

The regional paid training program will provide an opportunity for people to transition into the growing battery manufacturing industry.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk calls this a 'life changing' opportunity.

"Think about that laid off worker that has been looking for this opportunity that's going to be able to walk in, get a couple weeks of training, be paid for that training and then have an opportunity to have that direct shot at landing a job working at the battery plant, getting a good union paid job that's going to be here for decades to come."

He says the training will take place in person at the Invest WindsorEssex Automobility and Innovation Centre near the airport, through virtual reality technology.

"It's going to feel as if they're inside the battery plant as they're undergoing the training, and so that's something that's really unique as well too, is utilizing this new modern technology to undergo the training."

Kusmierczyk says 400 people will be trained.

"The program is going to last over 13 months, seven separate cohorts. The training is going to take several weeks, and the folks that can apply for it, all you need is three years of any work experience, any you have to be legally allowed to work here in Canada."

Participants who successfully complete the program will be eligible to move into specific roles at NextStar Energy, according to officials.

Those who are selected for the program but do not successfully complete the training will still be provided with additional upskilling opportunities and job placement assistance within the Windsor-Essex EV supply chain.

Interested individuals can visit webatteryboost.com for more information.