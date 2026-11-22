An individual is shown dialling 911 on a smartphone screen. (File photo/releon8211/iStock)

The Chatham-Kent Police Service will begin using artificial intelligence to make reporting non-emergency incidents easier for residents.

Those who call the non-emergency police line and select Option 2 will be guided through a series of questions to help determine the right online reporting form for their incident.

A link to that form is then sent directly to their phone so they can complete the report.

Some eligible incidents include stolen licence plates, thefts from vehicles, vandalism, property damage and certain traffic complaints.

Police say this new tool is designed to make reporting easier for residents, while freeing up officers to focus on emergencies and other calls for service.

Chatham-Kent Police stress that the new AI-assisted reporting support tool does not replace officers or emergency response services.

Anyone who needs immediate police, fire, or medical assistance should still call 911.