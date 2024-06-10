A new action centre has officially opened to assist auto workers who have been laid-off.

The province is investing nearly $955,000 for the centre that will provide employment services to help over 3,500 workers find jobs.

3,700 laid-off workers from various parts suppliers in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can access services and training that is required for them to find new jobs in the automotive sector.

The centre will offer workshops, seminars, peer-to-peer supports, networking opportunities, job search assistance, and mental health services.

Unifor will also be collaborating with the Employment Ontario Service System Manager and other community service providers to prepare workers for upcoming jobs in the electric vehicle sector.

Emile Nabbout, President of Unifor Local 195, says they will look at the needs of the workers for new opportunities.

"Employers are looking for people with a certain set of skills. And the action centre will provide those training to the worker, and make them ready and available to work for any new employer looking for labour with specific training and skill requirement."

He says the workshops only take a few days for each one.

"We can build a resume and profile for those workers we look at with the employer who in our region what they're looking for, or what type of skill they're looking for. And quickly within two weeks we can put in training, and we develop those workers to be able to re-enter the workforce."



Nabbout says there are a lot of questions about the electric vehicle sector.



"We do believe that it's a strong determination from government, investors, and the union like Unifor to ensure the success of EV's. So we are looking forward, this is the first time in the history that Canada is taking part in this shift of technology, and we are going to be on the map with this, with the help from many different stakeholders."

Run by Unifor, the centre will provide supports for workers represented by Locals 195, 127, and 1941, and will be operational until April 2025.

The action centre is located within the Local 195 building at 3400 Somme Avenue in Windsor.

Those looking for assistance can call Unifor Local 195, or walk-in.