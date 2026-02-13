The new $8.3 million Toldo Outpatient Rehabilitation Centre is expected to improve the way people across Windsor-Essex receive care while still being able to be at home.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the new space at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's Tayfour Campus in Windsor.

The standalone addition at the hospital off Prince Road includes a range of features, including new exercise equipment, a walking track, a simulated kitchen to rebuild confidence in a home setting, simulated bathrooms, private consultation rooms, therapy rooms, and a direct patient drop-off area.

HDGH President and CEO Bill Marra says they have 90 rehabilitation beds at the hospital.

"We try to get them out of that bed when they're able to and get them home and continue the healing in an outpatient capacity because the best way to heal is at home and provide these types of services," he says. "The expanded services and the new space all lend themselves to a better outcome for sure and a really good space for our patients for their experience while they're getting rehab."

The current facility within the hospital supports over 15,000 patient visits yearly for care by physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, and other health professionals.

Director of Rehabilitation and Restorative Care and Patient Transition Sarah Picco says we have a very aging population, and the needs of the clients can be so well met here.

"It's not even just the aging population; there are many injuries that people of all ages can come to that support our inpatient rehab and then transition into our outpatient rehab. That can include motor vehicle accidents, stroke, acquired brain injuries, and a number of things that our staff help to support to get people back to the way they used to live," she says.

Picco says the new space is also open and bright.

"More functional space and more openness, which has allowed the ability to move. We have a track here, and it allows our staff to provide better care in a large enough space," she says. "Some of the things that have been really nice are having the kitchen, which supports people getting back to working with their hands, and in the kitchen to go home."

The Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation launched the Imagine Campaign in July 2025 to raise funds for the project.

The Toldo Foundation pledged $1.5 million to the centre, which will bear the family's name.

To date, the Imagine Campaign has raised $4 million.