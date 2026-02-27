Netflix is declining to raise its offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming business in a stunning move that effectively puts Paramount in a position to take over its storied Hollywood rival.

On Thursday, after Warner's board announced that Skydance-owned Paramount's offer was superior to the agreement it had previously struck with Netflix, the streaming giant said the new price that would be required to buy Warner would make it a deal that is "no longer financially attractive."

Unlike Netflix's bid, Paramount wants all of Warner's operations, including networks like CNN and Discovery.

That would put CNN under the same roof as Paramount's CBS and combine two of Hollywood's last five remaining studios.