(Los Angeles, CA) -- Netflix is announcing that it will stop reporting its quarterly subscriber numbers.

The streaming service said in a letter to shareholders this week that membership is "just one component" of the company's growth.



Netflix said it's "focused on revenue and operating margin" as its main indicators of performance.



The letter noted that membership growth was a "strong indicator" during its early days when Netflix had "little revenue or profit."



The change will take effect in 2025, although Netflix said it will continue to announce subscriber "milestones."

