Netflix is raising its prices in Canada.

The streaming giant says the monthly cost of its cheapest offering — the standard plan with ads — is going up by $2 to $7.99 per month.

The standard plan without ads will increase by $2.50 per month to $18.99 while the premium plan jumps $3 per month to $23.99.

There's no change in the fees to add an extra member.

The new prices take effect immediately for new subscribers, while existing members will see the change on their next bill.

A letter to shareholders says the increase is due to programming investments.