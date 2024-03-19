(Los Gatos, CA) -- Wide receivers will be the focus of Netflix's next NFL docuseries.

The streamer announced "Receiver" will premier later this year following the success of "Quarterback" last year.



The new series will spotlight stars like Detroit Lion Amon-ra St. Brown, Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson, Las Vegas Raider Davante Adams and San Francisco 49ers George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.



The series follows the players throughout the 2023 season.



The show will debut this summer.

— with files from MetroSource