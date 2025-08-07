Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that to destroy Hamas Israel intends to take full control of the Gaza Strip.

He said Israel would eventually transfer Gaza's administration to friendly Arab forces, as the Security Cabinet discussed a widening of its 22-month offensive.

Asked in an interview with Fox News if Israel would "take control of all of Gaza," Netanyahu replied: "We intend to, in order to assure our security, remove Hamas there, enable the population to be free of Gaza."

The Security Cabinet would still need to approve such a decision.

Hospitals in Gaza meanwhile said at least 42 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and shootings.