Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the U.N. General Assembly that Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza, giving a defiant U.N. speech despite growing international isolation over his refusal to end the devastating war in Gaza.

He spoke after dozens of delegates from multiple nations walked out of the U.N. General Assembly hall en masse Friday as he prepared to speak.

As the Israeli leader spoke, unintelligible shouts echoed around the hall.

The U.S. delegation, which has backed Netanyahu in his campaign against Hamas, stayed put.

Applause rang out in other quarters as he began his speech.