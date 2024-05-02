The law firm representing former commissioner of infrastructure services Chris Nepszy has fired back against the City of Windsor's statement of defence.

In the reply, the plaintiff's lawyer describes the allegations levied against Nepszy that there were "serious performance concerns" among other things as "completely unfounded" and "baseless."

Levitt Sheikh LLP provided AM800 with a copy of the document, which was filed in Ontario Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.



Nepszy's $1.55-million wrongful dismissal lawsuit was filed in late March/early April, and in its statement of defence filed on Tuesday, the city claimed that he had "unsatisfactory competence" during his time at city hall while "repeatedly failing to meet expectations."



Nepszy through the response denies each and every allegation contained in the City of Windsor's statement of defence.



The court document claims that the statement of defence's "baseless allegations as to the reasons for Mr. Nepszy's termination are fabricated, were never raised with Mr. Nepszy, and contradict the consistent positive feedback and excellent performance reviews that he received throughout his employment."



Mayor Drew Dilkens used strong mayor powers to remove Nepszy and Shelby Askin-Hager, the commissioner of Legal and Legislative Services, from their positions back in November.



In the reply filed Wednesday, Levitt Sheikh LLP also accuse the city of knowing that its statement of defence would be picked up by the media and had it drafted "for that purpose."



The eight page reply document includes four different sections of response: Inducement, The City’s Improprieties, Baseless Performance Allegations, and Miscellaneous.



At the end, Levitt Sheikh LLP says that the parties have already consented to transfer this action from Toronto to Windsor should it advance to trial.



All claims in the court documents are allegations and haven't been proven in court.

