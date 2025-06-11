Residents in the Town of Kingsville are encouraged to take park in a 'Neighbourhood Safety and Crime Prevention Walk' on Wednesday evening.

As part of the Windsor-Essex Regional Community Safety and Well-Being Plan, the town is joining the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for the walk where residents can learn how to prevent opportunities for crime, change the way they see their neighbourhood, and learn personal safety tips.

Individuals will have the opportunity to participate in the discussion and ask questions to officials along the walk.

Participants will meet at the Mettawas Park Gazebo, located on Park Street in Kingsville.

Members of the City of Windsor and OPP will guide residents through the two kilometre walk through the neighbourhood north of the park.

Michelle Oake, Project Lead of Human and Health Services at the City of Windsor, says this is not the first time this event has been held.

"The event is a direct action of the Windsor-Essex Regional Community Safety and Well-Being Plan, and we have hosted these type of events in all of the municipalities in the Windsor-Essex region."

She says they're hoping for a good turn out.

"They've been very successful. We are hosting these as a community response. One of the priorities within this Community Safety and Well-Being Plan is engaged in safe communities, and these walks are always a great opportunities to educate residents, improve community relations, and build rapport with the community."

Oake says this is about education and relationships.

"We want to provide education on crime prevention techniques and strategies to enhance feelings of safety in the neighbourhood. But we also want to improve community relations, so strengthen those relationships between residents, local providers, community groups, organizations, municipal administration, and local police leaders."

Another walk will be held in Lakeshore in the upcoming weeks. Following that event, every municipality in Windsor-Essex would have taken part in a Safety & Crime Prevention Walk.

No registration is required. The walk will take place on June 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The walk will happen rain or shine, and residents taking part are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes.