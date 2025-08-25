Negotiations between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers are set to resume.

A Canada Post spokeswoman says in a statement that the Crown corporation is committed to the collective bargaining process with CUPW and to reaching an agreement.

She says Canada Post is reviewing CUPW's offers and has requested further details to support the process, adding it is in regular contact with CUPW through federal mediators.

Canada Post's comments come after negotiations that had been scheduled for Friday were delayed.

CUPW said in a press release a day earlier that it was informed by Canada Post that it needed more time to review offers put forward by the union.

The union said Thursday the meeting is to take place today.