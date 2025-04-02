Negotiations between Unifor Local 444 and Caesars Windsor continues as the strike deadline quickly approaches.

The current collective agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. on April 2.

A video update was provided on the Local 444 Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, stating that negotiations were still ongoing.

James Stewart, President of Unifor Local 444, stated in the video that made issued have been resolved at the table, however the "most difficult issues" are still being discussed.

The statement adds that if, and only if, an agreement is not reached by the deadline that the casino will then start the shutdown process.

Employees are still being asked to report to work as they normally would prior to the deadline.

The union represents about 1,500 workers at the casino.

On Wednesday morning, Manny Cardoso, secretary treasurer of Unifor Local 444 stated that wages continued to be a sticking point.

In 2018, the members went on strike for 60 days after rejecting two tentative agreements, before voting 75 per cent in favour of ratification of a third.