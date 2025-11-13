Windsor police are asking trick-or-treaters to check their Halloween candy.

The police service says it received a report on November 12, after a needle was found inside a piece of Halloween chocolate.

Investigators say the chocolate bar was part of a green Halloween-themed treat bag.

According to police, it was collected while trick-or-treating in Windsor’s west end, specifically in the area of Prince Road and surrounding streets.

Police want parents and caregivers to carefully check all Halloween candy before allowing children to eat it.

If you find any candy that looks suspicious, don't eat it and call police immediately.