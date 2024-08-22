A series of events are scheduled for September in Windsor-Essex as part of the 9th annual Suicide Awareness Month.

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch, and the Windsor Essex County Health Unit, along with the partner organizations of the Windsor Essex County Suicide Prevention Coalition, announced Wednesday the plans for next month's awareness campaign designed to provide education and training to the community.

The key message of the campaign is "You Are Not Alone."

Nicole Sbrocca, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Mental Health Association-Windsor-Essex County Branch, says according to Statistics Canada, there are around 4,500 suicides across Canada every year, or 12 a day.

"I think the national numbers are represented in the local numbers. So you're talking 12 a day," she says. "What we're seeing in those numbers that's concerning is that rate among youth in young adults. Suicide is the second leading cause of death between those 15 and 35."

Sbrocca says they want to highlight the importance of communication, education, and resources to help prevent suicide.

"There is still so much stigma, and fear around being open about what your experiences and feelings are," she says. "So having those conversations, making sure we normalize discussing your feelings, discussing thoughts of suicide or self-harm. It's okay. Your mental health is part of your physical health."

Sbrocca says the message to those in crisis is to talk to someone.

"Call our agency, call the urgent help line. We have a crisis center that's open 24-7. Use 9-8-8, use the national hotline. Talk to someone; have a conversation; we can help you; there are resources to help you. You are not alone," she says.

The list of events includes the annual walk on Sunday, Sept. 29, in memory of those lost to suicide, in support of those who may be struggling, and to fight the stigma around suicide and mental health.

The walk starts at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Clair College Sportsplex, located at 2000 Talbot Road West, Windsor.

Participants have the option of doing a 2K or 5K walk.

It is open to the general public, pet-friendly, and free of charge.

In addition, 5km walks will also take place from the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre's Earth Walk Trail in Belle River and starting at St. Paul's Lutheran Church into Seacliff Park in Leamington.