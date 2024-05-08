OTTAWA - A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are opposed to the pro-Palestinian encampments on university campuses.

Just 31 per cent of respondents said they support the protests, which started more than a week ago on campuses like McGill, University of Toronto and U-Ottawa.



Forty-eight per cent said they should be taken down.



A third of people polled said the encampments should come down if the students voice antisemitic views or hate speech.



And 44 per cent agreed the protests may be a threat to student and campus safety.



Support for the protests was strongest among respondents under age 35.



The student-led movement is calling on universities to end their investments in companies involved in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

