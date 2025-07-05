The Windsor Police Marine Unit was kept busy during the Canada Day long weekend, and more of the same is expected this weekend as our U.S. neighbours enjoy the Independence Day long weekend.

The marine unit, which patrols the Detroit River from Amherstburg all the way to the border between Tecumseh and Windsor along the St. Clair River, issued 11 infractions during the Canada Day long weekend for things like speeding, open alcohol onboard a vessel, and missing documentation.

Windsor Police Marine Unit Constable Jay Lemiere says many of the speeding infractions revolve around boaters not knowing about some of the speed zones or not respecting the '10-30 rule,' which requires that a vessel only travel at 10 km/h within 30 meters of shore to reduce waves that can cause shoreline damage.

"Several locations around the city and in LaSalle where you're not allowed to speed at all. It's nine or 10 km/h. A lot of people still miss the signs or are not educated with the '10-30 rule' close to shore," he says.

Lemiere says there are buoys set up on either end of the speed zones in the areas they patrol.

"Depending on where they're coming from, they're going to pass a buoy no matter what. I also believe some people don't know the area, which is some of the wording we get from the boaters as well," he says.

Lemiere says if the driver of a boat and any passengers are anchored somewhere and not impaired, the fine for having open alcohol on a vessel is $50 plus a victim surcharge.

"We got a lot of tips from people who are on the water and will call police while they're on the water watching people consume alcohol or drugs," he says. "A lot of people don't understand that as police officers on the water, we're actually allowed to board the vessel, like physically get on their vessel and do a safety inspection. With that, we do find open alcohol."

At the start of the boating season, the marine unit listed speeding and vessels not making way or giving Great Lakes freighters enough space as two of the bigger issues officers were dealing with on the water.

Lemiere points out that it seems boaters are getting the message about getting out of the way of freighters, as there have been fewer issues around that problem.