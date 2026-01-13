A new report from Ontario's municipalities shows homelessness is getting worse across the province.

The report led by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario shows 85,000 people were without a home last year.

And there were nearly 2,000 encampments across the province.

The association's executive director, Lindsay Jones, says the system is broken.

She says this is due to years of underfunding by various levels of government that cannot keep up with the rate of people becoming homeless.

Jones says significantly more money is needed to fund programs like income security, mental health and addiction support, and truly affordable housing.

The report says homelessness will continue to get worse under steady economic conditions until 2035, when 177,000 people are projected to be without a home, should nothing else change.

But should the economy take a nosedive, there could be nearly 300,000 homeless people in Ontario by then.

Homelessness grew in the last year alone by about eight per cent, or some 6,000 people.