Nearly 600 registered for Windsor CIBC Run for the Cure

(CIBC Run for the Cure at Festival Plaza in downtown Windsor. (Photo courtesy of facebook.com/WindsorRun))

The CIBC Run for the Cure is set to turn Windsor’s riverfront pink this weekend.

The 29th annual Windsor run is scheduled for Sunday, October 4, at the Riverfront Festival Plaza at 340 Riverside Drive East.

The goal of the run is to raise both awareness of and funds for breast cancer research.

Run Director Linda Miklas says nearly 600 people have registered for this important event.

“It’s overwhelming actually, just because we had 479. The word is getting out; it’s encouraging. More and more people are coming to support the event, which is awesome,” she says.

The event features a 1 km or 5 km walk or run.

Registrations begin at 8 a.m. so participants can get their pink T-shirts. The opening ceremony is set for 9:15 a.m., followed by the run and walk events at 10 a.m.

Miklas says they are hoping to raise $115,000.

“To come together supporting those who have breast cancer. The money raised goes toward research, cancer support systems for all those affected by breast cancer and shaping healthy public policies,” she says.

Miklas says this will be her fourth year as run director, and it’s been special watching the run grow.

“I think the first year we started we were probably coming off of COVID-19; we were probably in the 200 to 300 people range, so it’s been wonderful to have it grow,” she says.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, which is the parent organization of the Run for the Cure, breast cancer continues to be the most common cancer among women in this country and is the second leading cause of death for Canadian women.

It is estimated that in 2026, 32,400 women in Canada will be diagnosed with breast cancer, representing 26 per cent of all new cancer cases in women in 2026.

5,400 women in Canada will also die from breast cancer, representing 13 per cent of all cancer deaths in women in 2026.

Click here for more information on the run.