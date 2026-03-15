Nearly $500,000 in illegal drugs have been seized by Chatham-Kent Police.

On Thursday, March 12, members of the Intelligence Unit and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home located on Webb Street in Chatham.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the warrant was executed by police, and a 58-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man from Chatham were arrested for possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

A search of the residence was conducted, and resulted in the seizure of over 2.4 kilograms of fentanyl, seven grams of cocaine, a loaded 9mm handgun, digital scales, cellphones, and a large quantity of Canadian cash.

Police say the approximate street value of the drugs is estimated at $498,000.

Both suspects have been charged with two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of an unauthorized firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, and careless storage of a firearm.