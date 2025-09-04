WE-SPARK Health Institute and its funding partners have awarded 32 health research grants totalling nearly half a million dollars in Windsor-Essex.

$499,000 will be provided to a variety of researchers to address pressing health challenge and will support projects across two streams.

The first stream is Igniting Discovery Grants which fund early-stage, innovative research and education projects aimed at addressing healthcare gaps, spark new ideas, and also foster collaborations. This year's projects includes work in cancer and disease detection, mental health and well-being, brain and neuroscience research, among more.

The second stream is Idea Grants which support pilot projects, preliminary studies and initiatives that lay the groundwork for future research. This year's projects include community programs, mental health and patient care, and healthcare improvements.

These projects bring together researchers, students, community members, and volunteers across Erie Shores HealthCare, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, St. Clair College, the University of Windsor, and Windsor Regional Hospital.

Dora Cavallo-Medved, Interim Director of the WE-SPARK Health Institute, says much of the research is cancer based.

"Looking at breast cancer in postpartum women, also looking at medical imaging of cancer, developing new polymers to be able to diagnose cancers as well. And also looking at some new technologies around cancer diagnoses, and understanding progression of cancer. So that's one of our bigger areas."

She says there's a wide range of research projects.

"Neurocircuits within humans, lung transplants, looking at rehab with stem cell transplants as well. And then also looking at some areas of mental health, looking at resiliency of our highly qualified personnel, as well as looking at physical exercise specifically in children and the effects of that."

Cavallo-Medved says it really is a team effort between the three local hospitals, the college, and the university.

"We have our scientists, we have our clinicians, we have our nurses, we have our students, and so on. And having them all there really allows an opportunity in the study of research, and using research as a tool, to be able to get all of these different areas of expertise at the table to tackle problems."

She adds that the 32 research groups will receive their allotted funding over the next few weeks, with the projects to begin as soon as possible.

This program is held annually to support local research projects and since launching the program in April 2020, WE-SPARK has awarded $2,299,000 to local health research projects.

This funding was made possible due to the generosity of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, the Cancer Research Collaboration Fund/Play for a Cure, The Tayfour-Emara Excellence in Research and Education Fund, In Honour of the Ones We Love, ChildCan, Connecting for a Cause, GreenShield Canada, Katelyn Beddard Bone Marrow Association, Unifor Locals 2458 and 444, and the University of Windsor's Office of Research & Innovation Services and academic faculties and institutes.