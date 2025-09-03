The Canada Border Services Agency has announced two multi-million dollar cocaine seizures at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia.

On August 13, a commercial truck from the United States was sent to secondary inspection at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward.

During an inspection of the trailer, border services officers found six boxes containing 150 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $18.8 million.

A 28-year-old Brampton man was arrested and taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers.

A day later, on August 14, 2025, a tractor-trailer coming from the United States was sent to secondary examination, and border officers discovered 199 kilograms of suspected cocaine in the trailer with an estimated value of $24.9 million.

A 38-year-old from Etobicoke was arrested and handed over to RCMP officers.

The two suspects are both charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The investigations are ongoing.