Nearly 300 charges were laid by Chatham-Kent Police during Road Safety Week.

The country-wide Road Safety Week took place from May 13 to May 19, and this campaign aims to make Canadian roads safer by encouraging responsible driving habits.

The campaign focused on eliminating impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving, as well as the failure to wear seatbelts.

Throughout the campaign, Chatham Police laid a total of 295 offences, and four criminal code offences.

Of the 295 charges laid, 220 of those offences were due to speeding, six were due to failure to wear a seatbelt, seven were due to electronic devices, two impaired driving charges were laid, among 60 other Highway Traffic Act Charges.

11 RIDE programs took place over the week as well, where nearly 1,100 vehicles were stopped.