Police say a “prolific” theft ring targeting LCBO stores across the Greater Toronto Area made off with nearly $240,000 worth of products.

Peel Regional Police announced on Wednesday the arrests of five individuals allegedly involved in the illegal operation, which investigators believe started in August 2024 and continued until last month.

The group allegedly targeted as many as 50 LCBO locations during that time and used “coordinated” techniques to steal a total of $237,738.95 in alcohol.

Investigators say that on many occasions multiple suspects arrived at the stores together and distracted employees before accomplices entered restricted access points.

Images provided by police appear to show the suspects carrying large quantities of liquor from the stores in boxes and push carts.

Five suspects, identified by police as Anuj Kumar, 25, Simarpeet Singh, 29, Sharndeep Singh, 25, Simranjeet Singh, 24 -- all of whom are of no fixed address -- and Prabhpreet Singh, 29, of Caledon, are each charged with theft over $5,000.

Sharndeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, and Prabhpreet Singh are separately charged with breach of release order, break-and-enter with intent to commit indictable offence and conspiracy to commit indictable offence, respectively. The charges have not been tested in court.

Two additional suspects, identified by police as 28-year-old Jagshir Singh and 25-year-old Punit Sehjra, both of no fixed address, are also being sought in connection with the investigation.

“The work of our Criminal Investigation Bureau has been nothing short of exceptional in dismantling this prolific organized crime group,” Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a statement.

“By arresting and charging multiple individuals, we are sending a strong message that those who target our communities will be found and held accountable.”

Police said they anticipate more charges will be laid and anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact investigators at (905) 453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.