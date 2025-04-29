Nearly 200 pounds of narcotics were seized at the Ambassador Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 193 pounds - or just over 87 kilograms - of cocaine during outbound enforcement operations at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry on April 20.

According to CBP Field Operations a Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a search of the trailer by officers revealed several bricks of a white powdery substance in two duffel bags.

Through testing, it was confirmed to be cocaine. The drugs were seized, along with the truck and trailer.

The driver, who is a Canadian citizen, now faces federal prosecution.

The case remains under investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

This is the third bulk cocaine seizure by CBP Field Operations in Detroit since March 21.