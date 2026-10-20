Nearly 16,000 Chatham-Kent residents vote ahead of election day

The Chatham water tower seen in Chatham, Ont. on Sept. 25, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Nearly 16,000 Chatham-Kent residents have already cast their ballots ahead of the 2026 municipal election.

The municipality says 15,994 people have voted through internet voting and advance in-person polls, representing 17.78 per cent of eligible electors.

Online voting set a new record, with 12,313 ballots cast. That tops the previous record of 9,787 set during the 2018 municipal election.

Another 3,681 residents voted at advance polling locations, marking the highest in-person advance turnout in Chatham-Kent since 2014.

Residents who have not yet voted can cast their ballot in person on election day, Monday, Oct. 26. Polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters must go to their designated polling location, which is listed on their Voter Information Notice or can be found through the municipality’s election website.

Eligible residents can also add their name to the voters’ list or update their information at a Chatham-Kent Municipal Centre until 4:30 p.m. on election day, or make changes at their designated polling location.