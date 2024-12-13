The Ontario Provincial Police have already laid nearly 150 impaired driving charges for the 2024 Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

Officers have conducted 883 RIDE check events across 13 West Region detachments, including Essex County.

So far, 148 impaired driving charges have been laid, and there have been 10 warn-range suspensions.

This compares to 140 impaired driving charges, 21 warn-range suspensions after over 1,000 (1,033) RIDE check events over the first 21 days of the 2023 campaign.

In Essex County alone there have been 84 RIDE checks, with 24 impaired driving charges laid, and one warn-range suspension.

The OPP Festive RIDE campaign started on November 21 and will go until January 1.

During the campaign, the public can expect an increased OPP presence as they remain committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off the roads during the holiday season.

Police are reminding the public that if you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs to call 911 to report it.