Knobby's Kids is ready to kick off its 17th season of its free hockey and skating program in Windsor.

The program will begin Dec. 7 and run every Saturday, weather dependent, until March at Windsor's Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink at 1250 Langlois Ave. in Windsor.

Knobby's Kids was established in 2006 by the late Robert "Knobby" Knudsen, Jerry Slavic, and Frank Spry to provide free hockey and skating programs for children who face financial barriers to participating in organized hockey leagues or learning how to skate.

Head volunteer Marty Kerester says they had the equipment registration and handout a couple of weeks ago and they filled it up.

"We actually got a waiting list. What happens is usually kids don't like it; they come out once and don't like it, so then we start going down that list and getting these other kids into the program. You can't have too many kids on that ice at once, and we've had 137 sign up so far this year," he says.

Kerester says they are planning to start Saturday, Dec. 7 if the weather cooperates.

"Last few years we were really disappointed because we had to cancel the first week because we really didn't get the weather. I'm excited, the volunteers are excited, and the kids are excited and can't wait to get on that ice," he says.

Kerester says this program is so important for kids to give them a chance to try.

"If they're not playing hockey, they're in the house; they're not doing things. We have to get these kids outside; we got to get them playing something, and it's very important to get them out there and let them have some fun. Every child out there seems to have a lot of fun when they finally get out there," he says.

The St. Clair College Alumni Association has once again provided $6,000 to offset insurance costs and rink rental fees. Donations from the community also help ensure the experience is free for the kids taking part, complete with necessary gear and equipment.

Organizers are looking for more help from the community by way of second-hand donations, with a big need for size 5, 6, and 7 skates.

To register for the program or to contribute by donating used or new skates or hockey equipment, please contact play@knobbyskids.com.