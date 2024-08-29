The federal government is investing nearly $100,000 in local skilled trades.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that those at Iron Worker Local 700 will receive $98,000 to update equipment needed for training.

This funding has helped Local 700 to purchase a Spyder Crane, which can be used in narrow and confined spaces - indoors or outdoors.

By having this equipment, those in the apprenticeship program can be properly trained to be able to operate the crane on investments around the city and county.

Irek Kusmierczyk, MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says with the amount of investments in Windsor, these workers need the most modern equipment.

"None of those projects happen unless you have the best workers in the world, and we're lucky enough to have that. Iron workers, plumbers, millwrights, machinists, you name it - they're here, LiUNA - they're here. And it's about making sure we have the next generation of workers trained up to be able to keep building those projects."

Rob Schaafsma, President of Iron Worker Local 700, says employers benefit from this as well as the apprentices go into the field very prepared.

"It's a win-win for everybody and these apprentices, they come in here, they learn this equipment, and then it stays with them for life. So now they're skilled, and anyone can come in here, hire our guys, and get them to work, and they know what they're doing."

Schaafsma says this crane is very unique.



"It gets you access in a lot of places, especially in automotive plants where you can't get conventional equipment is not going to get in there and do the job, this type of equipment will, and it makes our employers much more efficient, and our workers much more efficient in installing equipment and getting the job done."

This project is funded through the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Union Training and Innovation Program, which is being used to help unions improve the quality of training through new equipment needed to meet the latest industry standards.