Nearly 1 in 3 Ontarians report skipping or reducing meals due to cost of groceries: Salvation Army

A plate with a napkin on top of it was photographed in this undated stock image. (Alexey Demidov/Pexels.com)

Nearly one in three Ontarians is either skipping meals or cutting down on portion sizes because of the increasing cost of groceries, according to a new report.

The Salvation Army’s 2026 Canadian Poverty and Socioeconomic Analysis report shows that 32 per cent of respondents reported report skipping or reducing meals because they couldn’t afford groceries.

A growing number of Ontarians are also turning to support, such as food banks, food hampers or community meal programs. The report found 13 per cent of respondents had done so in the last year

Food affordability has also jumped to one of the top three concerns Ontarians have behind health care and inflation. Food affordability rose 10 points over last year to be the main concern of 37 per cent of Ontarians.

“For many Ontarians, the cost of living isn’t just about cutting back on extras anymore,” said Captain Gina Haggett, divisional secretary for public relations, Ontario Division. “It’s about making difficult choices between groceries, housing and other basic necessities. No one should have to worry about whether they can afford enough food while also keeping a roof over their heads.”

The Salvation Army surveyed more than 1,500 Canadians to better understand their attitudes, behaviours and experiences related to poverty, food and housing affordability, financial security and other socioeconomic challenges.

Nationally, 31 per cent of respondents said they skipped or reduced meals because of the cost of groceries, up from 27 per cent last year. Canadians aged 18 to 34 were almost twice as likely as those 55 and older to do so (41 per cent vs. 23 per cent, respectively).

U.S. tariffs driving worries

A primary source of concern for Ontarians is tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

More than half of Ontarians (58 per cent) said their household had felt an impact from the trade war, and 88 per cent said they are concerned that the ongoing situation will increase costs for everyday goods further.

Twenty-eight per cent of Ontarians said Trump’s tariffs are one of Canada’s top three concerns, up from 20 per cent last year.

Housing costs taking up larger share

More than one in four (28 per cent) Ontarians spend half or more of their after-tax income in housing alone, according to the Salvation Army.

Almost half of respondents (48 per cent) in Ontario said they were not confident they could find alternative housing.

And 28 per cent said in the event of an emergency, they would require financial assistance within the first week.

“When so much of a household’s budget goes toward housing, there’s often very little left for groceries, transportation and other basic necessities. Even people who are working hard and managing their finances carefully can find themselves struggling to keep up,” said Haggett.

Debt and skipping payments to cover costs

Nearly one in five Ontarians (38 per cent) said they used credit cards or other forms of debt to manage limited resources, while 30 per cent said they delayed or missed a bill payment because they didn’t have enough money. About half (48 per cent) leaned on savings to cover basic needs.

Overall, less than half of respondents (46 per cent) said they have an optimistic outlook about their financial future.

“Behind every statistic is a person or family trying to make ends meet,” said Haggett. “When households are drawing on savings or taking on debt just to afford basic necessities, it becomes harder to manage unexpected expenses or setbacks.”

The Salvation Army says community support remains essential to help people navigate financial challenges, but those same challenges are making it harder for people to contribute.

Nationally, the 2026 report finds that 83 per cent of surveyed support-service users say accessing services improved their family’s wellbeing, compared with 80 per cent in 2025; however, the proportion of Canadians reporting monetary charitable donations declined from 79 per cent to 75 per cent over the same period.

“The Salvation Army is here to help bridge that gap, providing practical assistance and compassionate support so people don’t have to face financial hardship alone,” Haggett said.

The report comes in advance of the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign, which typically begins in mid-November and runs until Christmas Eve. Last year, the campaign raised $22.7 million across Canada.