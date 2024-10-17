A momentous day for University of Windsor students.

Nearly 1,500 graduates will walk across the stages at the university's 122nd Fall Convocation.

The academic ceremony will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, and Friday, Oct. 18, at the Toldo Lancer Centre where 1,496 graduands from a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs will be honoured.

This year, the Governor General's Gold Medal - awarded for exceptional academic achievement - will be presented to Chelsea Salter, a Master of Science graduate in Environmental Science, and Dr. Paige Coyne, a PhD graduate in Kinesiology.

The convocation will also recognize two faculty members as Distinguished University Professors, including Dr. Narayan Kar, Electrical and Computer Engineering Professor, as well as Dr. Charlene Senn, Applied Social Psychology Professor.

The university will present the degrees to students over four sessions:

Thursday, Oct. 17:

Session One at 9:30 a.m. - Graduates from the Faculty of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, and the Odette School of Business.

Session Two at 2:30 p.m. - Graduates from the Faculties of Human Kinetics, Nursing, Science, Education, and Law.

Friday, Oct. 18:

Session Three at 9:30 a.m. - Graduates from the Faculty of Engineering in Civil, Environmental, Electrical, and Computer Engineering programs.

Session Four at 2:30 p.m. - Graduates from the Faculty of Engineering in General, Mechanical, Automotive, Industrial, and Materials Engineering programs.

The convocation ceremonies will be streamed live on the University of Windsor's website.

