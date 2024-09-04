OTTAWA - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is scheduled to make an announcement today at 1 p.m. ET.

Singh is just days away from meeting with his caucus for a retreat in Montreal to plot strategy for the coming parliamentary sitting.



The party is also in tight contests in two byelections, trying to retain a seat in Winnipeg against a strong push by the Conservatives and to win a seat from the Liberals in Montreal.



The NDP is also set to chat about the supply and confidence deal Singh reached with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March 2022.

