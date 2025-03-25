The MP for Windsor West has officially kicked off his federal election campaign.

New Democrat Brian Masse met with supporters at his campaign office on Monday night to kick-start his campaign.

He has led the Windsor West riding for over 20 years, and with the upcoming federal election this will be Masse's ninth election.

Masse says he's ready to fight for the region during such uncertain times, specifically due to the impact of the ongoing trade war with U.S. President Donald Trump on the automotive and manufacturing industries locally.

He says during his time in office he's secured a number of wins for the community, including the push for a new new international border crossing - the Gordie Howe International Bridge, and continues to push on items such as establishing the Ojibway National Urban Park, improving consumer protections, supporting the auto industry, the Great Lakes, among more.

He adds that there's a lot at stake that could be affected.

"Whether it be daycare, dental care, pharmacare, these are things that we fought to get achieved. Housing is a big issue. Then you have the whole issue over Trump and the tariffs, and the uncertainty. So, there's lots of reasons why there's a lot at stake, there's the domestic ones, but obviously the international ones are at the top of mind for some people right now."

Masse says it's frustrating that people say the NDP haven't done anything.

"We had the number one infrastructure contributions, even during the infrastructure program, we've got the Gordie Howe bridge, we've got the parkway, Ojibway Urban Park even though it's not exactly the way we want it right now, a whole slew of auto investments and other things because we partner. And we don't take credit for everything because that's really the fight of the workers, and also the people and residents of Windsor West."

He says when you elect NDP, you elect a fighter.

"And you also don't get somebody that goes into hiding during the tough times, whether it's for the community or any other reason, we're there. And we're also understanding that people are hurting right now, and so the cost of living, and affordability is a huge issue, and that's why we've been fighting for issues even like dental care and pharmacare."

Masse was first elected as a Member of Parliament for Windsor West in 2002 - a position he's held since then. He is currently the longest-serving MP in the NDP Caucus .

Voters will return to the polls on April 28.

The other candidates running in Windsor West include Harbinder Gill for the Conservative Party of Canada, Jacob Bezaire for the People's Party of Canada, and Joey Markham for the Communist Party of Canada.