The Ontario NDP have announced plans for southwestern Ontario.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles announced the plans on Tuesday which includes a list of items she'd like to work on if elected as Premier, with a number of items related to Windsor-Essex.

Stiles is running in the provincial election after current Premier Doug Ford called for a snap election just over two weeks ago, calling for an election nearly a year-and-a-half early.

Some of the items included in the plan include providing a recurring Monthly Grocery Rebate, providing rent control to protect tenants from climbing costs, hire more nurses and doctors, and act on Windsor priorities like fixing schools as the Greater Essex County District School Board has $400-million in deferred maintenance, and will look to upload the E.C. Row Expressway to the province.

Lisa Gretzky, incumbent MPP for Windsor West, says the NDP is committed to re-uploading the E.C. Row Expressway to the province.

"Part of that conversation we had prior was about how much the province keeps downloading over decades to the municipality which is then passed on to the property taxpayer base. And the municipality has been asking for years to have E.C. Row re-uploaded back to the province to make that a provincial responsibility."

She says the Monthly Grocery Rebate would see households receive approximately $120 per household.

"That's a direct rebate on groceries, but it doesn't just stop there, we also want to create a separate body that oversees grocery prices where there's accountability because we are seeing some of the large grocery chains who have been embroiled frankly when it comes to price fixing, or when it comes to price gouging."

Gretzky says access to healthcare is a major issue.

"The fact that I believe the number is 34,000 people in Windsor who don't have access to a primary care doctor, a family physician, or a nurse practitioner, so we're committed to hiring more doctors and more nurses to be able to provide that care."

Other items included in the plan are for the province to create a universal School Food Program, eliminate parking fees at hospitals for staff, visitors, and patients, will invest over $4.1-billion over four years to hire more doctors and nurses in the province, among more.

The election will take place on February 27.

