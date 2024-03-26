The Sweet 16 is set in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

It is mostly chalk with one seeds South Carolina, Iowa, Texas and USC moving on.



Three two seeds remain with UCLA, Notre Dame and Stanford advancing.



All four three seeds are alive including defending champion LSU.



The lowest seed left is seven seed Duke. The Blue Devils upset Ohio State 75-63 on Sunday.



The two teams that faced the most adversity and are still left are Iowa and Stanford.



Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes broke multiple ties in the fourth quarter of Monday's 64-54 win over eight seed West Virginia.



Stanford had to go to overtime and had to deal with star Cameron Brink fouling out to defeat seven seed Iowa State on Sunday.



The Sweet 16 begins Friday with Oregon State and Notre Dame starting things off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

— with files from MetroSource