CTV News is projecting the New Brunswick Liberals will form a majority government in the province, returning to power for the first time since 2018.

Hundreds of thousands of New Brunswickers headed to the polls Monday to vote in the province’s 61st election.

New leader Susan Holt brought the party to victory after the exodus of former head Ken Vickers following the 2020 election’s disappointing showing for the Liberals.

Holt will become the first female premier of New Brunswick.

"I want to thank every voter, every person who came out," said Holt during a speech in Fredericton Monday night.

"We don't take it lightly that you've put your trust in our team. It's going to be on us to deliver."

The Liberals came into this election with 16 seats in the legislature, resting at a firm second-place behind the 25-seat Progressive Conservatives. With a majority win, they find themselves in their strongest position since Brian Gallant’s 27-seat election win in 2014.

Doug Tyler, a former Liberal MLA, complimented Holt for the success of her campaign.

“This was a change election,” he said. “They found that change in Susan Holt. She ran a tremendous campaign.”

Holt, who served as the senior economic development advisor under the Gallant government, won the Liberal leadership race in 2022 and was elected to the legislature in 2023.

Across the 33-day election campaign, Holt has focused on numerous health-care promises, including community care clinics, expanded midwifery services and in vitro fertilization funding.

She has also promised to reverse the Progressive Conservatives’ changes to Policy 713, allowing teachers to use the preferred first names and pronouns of students without first asking parents for permission.

Higgs loses seat, concedes to Holt

The Liberals’ majority government win leaves the PCs on the outside looking in at power in the province for the first time in six years. It represents a stark downturn for PC Leader Blaine Higgs, who brought the party to majority status in 2020, and who was seeking a third term as premier.

He announced he conceded the race to Holt around 9:15 p.m.

Higgs, who had been an MLA since 2010, also lost his seat Monday in his riding of Quispamsis.

"It's certainly not the night we hoped for," Higgs said, encouraging members to rebuild the PC Party. "The people of New Brunswick have spoken. I know it's a tough loss."

One of the PC Party’s key promises during the campaign was to lower the Harmonized Sales Tax from 15 per cent to 13 per cent.

Higgs had also promised his government would not approve any additional supervised drug injection sites and would instead focus on rehabilitation.

Coon wins Fredericton-Lincoln

Meanwhile, CTV News also declares Green leader David Coon has been elected in his riding of Fredericton-Lincoln.

Coon has been leading the Green Party since 2012. He was the first Green Party member elected to the New Brunswick legislature in 2014. The Greens held three seats heading into this election.

The Greens largely focused on health care, the high cost of living, and lack of affordable housing during their campaign.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Monday.