Navdeep Bains running for Ontario Liberal Party leader

Liberal MP Navdeep Bains delivers a farewell speech in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Liberal MP Navdeep Bains delivers a farewell speech in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Former federal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains wants to be the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party (OLP).

On Monday, Bains tossed his hat in the ring, posting a 16-second video on his social media, titled “Let’s get to work.” The clip shows Bains entering a classroom, sitting down on a chair, and rolling up his sleeves as a school bell rings.

Most recently, Bains, who was born in Toronto and is 48, worked as the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Rogers Communications. The company confirmed to CTV News Toronto’s Siobhan Morris that he “decided to leave Rogers effective May 8.”

Previously, he was the member of parliament for Mississauga—Brampton South from 2004 to 2011 and for the new Mississauga—Malton riding from 2015 to 2021, serving during that time as the minister of innovation, science and industry.

Lee Fairclough, who currently serves as the Liberal MPP in Etobicoke-Lakeshore, along with former policy advisor/political staffer Dylan Marando have also signed up to run for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party.

Currently, John Fraser is serving as the party’s interim leader following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie earlier this year.

Party members are set to select their next permanent leader in November.