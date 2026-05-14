National Nursing Week: HDGH presents 2026 nursing awards

It’s National Nursing Week and Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) hosted its 2026 Nursing Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, honouring HDGH Nurses with the Jeanne Mance Extraordinary Nursing Award and the Lori Dupont Bursary.

The recognition week brings attention to the profession and takes place during the birthday week of Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing.

Winners of the Jeanne Mance Extraordinary Nursing Care Award, which recognizes HDGH nurses who continually go above and beyond to provide compassionate and professional care to patients and exemplify teamwork, compassion, stewardship, and respect, included:

Sava Demic, Registered Practical Nurse

Melissa Robert, Registered Practical Nurse

Griffin Salaris, Registered Practical Nurse

Melissa Robert, who works at the Mental Health and Addiction Urgent Crisis Centre downtown, says her role as a nurse is about supporting people when they need it most.

“Being a nurse means a lot to me. I’m able to care for patients when they’re at their lowest state, most vulnerable state, make sure that they feel heard, validated, cared for, and provide them with the resources we have and what is best for them and their future,” she said.

During National Nurses Week, Robert says one simple principle guides her work.

“Always be kind. You never know what somebody may be struggling with or going through, so please just always be kind,” she said.

Griffin Salaris works in 3 South, Complex Medical & Palliative Care, and has been with HDGH for a year and half.

He says the recognition reflects the people he works with every day.

“It’s a huge honour, but I got to thank my staff here,” Salaris said.

“They’re wonderful, wonderful people and they allow me to do what I do each and every day with a smile on my face and provide the best care possible to everyone. And obviously it’s a huge honour for myself, but it’s a testament to me and my team as well.”

He said nursing is rooted in respect and compassion.

“The message I’d like to share with my fellow peers is to treat every patient with respect and care, make them feel human, make them feel that they’re cared and loved and respected with each and every interaction, no matter how big or small,” said Griffin.

The 2026 recipients of the annual Lori Dupont Bursary are Marjaneh Abdollahpour Dilmani, Registered Nurse and Shauna Carter, Nurse Practitioner.

The bursary assists with continuing education costs and each successful candidate is awarded up to $1,000.