VANCOUVER - Filip Forsberg scored and had an assist, and the Nashville Predators earned a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.

Anthony Beauvillier — a former Canuck — added a goal and a helper for the Preds, who levelled the best-of-seven series at 1-1.



Colton Sissons and Kiefer Sherwood also found the back of the net for Nashville, while Juuse Saros made 17 saves.



Bruising defenceman Nikita Zadorov replied for a Vancouver side that struggled to get shots on net and experienced a series of unlucky bounces.



The Canucks were playing without all-star goalie Thatcher Demko, who was ruled out with an undisclosed injury earlier on Tuesday.



Casey DeSmith took over in net and stopped 12 of 15 shots.

