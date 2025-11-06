Powerful Democratic former speaker Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection to the U.S. House.

Pelosi's announcement Thursday brings to a close her storied career as not only the first woman in the speaker's office but arguably the most powerful in American politics.

Pelosi has represented San Francisco for nearly 40 years.

Pelosi's decision comes after she helped lead California's Prop 50 redistricting effort as the party countered President Donald Trump in this week's election.

It also comes as a seasoned generation of political leaders is stepping aside.

Pelosi was an architect of the Affordable Care Act and other landmark policies.

She had already relinquished her leadership position three years ago, becoming speaker emerita.