Mystic Garden Music Festival returns to Lanspeary Park this weekend

Windsor’s Lanspeary Park will be booming this weekend as the Mystic Garden Music Festival returns for its second year.

The event happening on July 11 and 12 features more than 20 electronic music artists from local, regional, and international scenes.

Co-founder Aaron Pazmandy says the festival is focused on creating a community experience built around music, art, creativity, and connection.

“We’re really excited for the second year. We had a lot of great engagement as it came to our first year, you know, planting the seed of what Mystic Garden is and the experience we want to bring with it,” Pazmandy said.

“Coming into year two, we’ve increased our lineup, bringing in even more international artists, regional and local, across the board from here to Windsor, all the way to Toronto.”

He says new experiences are being added to the festival for 2026, joining returning attractions such as live art, arcade games, food vendors, and a vendor market.

“We’re adding a pool party that’s taking place Sunday only from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. We’re going to have a roller skating rink called the Rolling Rave. That’s going to be available all weekend long with a disco ball and light,” Pazmandy said.

“It’ll feel just like back in the Wheels days, when that used to be a thing.”

He says attendees will have plenty of time to take in the festivities.

“[The festival] opens at noon both days and then we go until midnight Saturday night, and then the festival comes to a full close at 10 p.m. Sunday,” he said.

International performers scheduled to appear include Izzy Vadim, Gettoblaster, Pretty Sweet, The Sponges and Mushroom Cloud, alongside regional and local artists.

Tickets, the full lineup and festival information are available online.