Elon Musk said he's carrying out his threat to form a new political party after his fissure with President Donald Trump, announcing on social media that he would form the America Party in response to the president's sweeping tax cuts law.

Musk, once a ever-present ally to Trump as he headed up the slashing agency known as the Department of Government Efficiency, broke with the Republican president over his signature legislation, which was signed into law Friday.

Trump on Sunday called Musk's third-party effort "ridiculous."