Mushrooms sold in Alberta recalled over listeria concerns

Health Canada has issued a recall of Highline’s organic sliced mini bella mushrooms over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

The mushrooms were sold in Alberta.

Health Canada warns people shouldn’t consume, use, sell or serve the mushrooms, and should instead throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

Food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled, Health Canada warned, but it can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

“In severe cases of illness, people may die,” Health Canada warned.

Impacted packages have universal product code 7 71163 00048 9 and code 199AHMCF.