Peeters Mushroom Farm sliced mushrooms distributed in Ontario and Quebec are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall was announced Sunday and was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

The CFIA will be conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, according to the notice.

The affected products are:

Brand: none; product: Thin Sliced Mushroom, 2.27 kg; UPC: none; code: 175, 190

Brand: none; product: Thick Sliced Mushroom, 2.27 kg; UPC: none; code: 175, 190

Brand: Peeters Mushroom Farm; product: Sliced Mushrooms, 227 g; UPC: 0 33383 67600 5; code: BEST BEFORE 25JL04

Brand: Peeters Mushroom Farm; product: Cremini Sliced; 227 g; UPC: 0 68414 96960 3; code: BEST BEFORE 25JL04

According to the recall, food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not appear or smell spoiled but may still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, elders and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk.

The recall notes that while pregnant women may experience mild symptoms, an infection could lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. Severe cases of illness can lead to death.

The CFIA is asking consumers to not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the affected products and to either dispose the recalled products or return them to the location of purchase.

Consumers are also being asked to contact a health-care provider if they become sick due to the recalled products.