Murder charge withdrawn in death of Windsor man

A murder charge has been withdrawn in the death of a Windsor man.

Samantha Sweetman, now 31 years old, pleaded guilty Tuesday to accessory after the fact in the death of Dalton Bartnik, 27.

Bartnik hasn’t been seen since March 2024, when he was first reported missing by his family.

Although authorities still have yet to recover his body, five people have been charged in his death, including Sweetman.

Tuesday, a charge of first-degree murder was withdrawn by prosecutors after she pleaded guilty to the lesser offence.

A court-order publication ban prevents the media from reporting any details and evidence from today’s hearing for Sweetman.

Sweetman was sentenced to 30 months in prison but when given credit for time already served, she was released from custody.

Nzingha Plumb pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in January 2025.

She was sentenced to a year of house arrest.

According to defence lawyer Ken Marley, his client Daniel Gerow, along with co-accused Jeffrey Dorman and Elizabeth Gaudette, are currently slated to stand trial for murder in January 2027 in Bartnik’s death.