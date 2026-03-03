CTV News has learned a charge of first-degree murder has been withdrawn against Brandon Leigh, 31.

He was charged back on Feb. 19 with murder, in connection to the death of a 44-year-old man who's body was discovered outside the Emergency Department at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Authorities believe the victim suffered a fatal injury elsewhere, but his body was left outside Met Campus on Feb. 18, 2026.

On Feb. 27, the murder charge was withdrawn against Leigh but he was then charged with transferring a restricted handgun and knowingly being in a vehicle with a restricted handgun.

Robert Labrecque, 25, was charged with first-degree murder on Feb. 24 in connection to the homicide investigation.

