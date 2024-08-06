The Municipality of Lakeshore is assessing its current road conditions.

The municipality has partnered with Montreal-based company StreetScan, and R.J. Burnside & Associates Limited, to complete the work for Lakeshore's 2024 Roads Needs Study.

ScreetScan uses vehicle-mounted sensing technology to assess road conditions and helps determine the health of each street and identify defects such as potholes, bumps, and cracks.

Two of these vehicles will be around the municipality until the end of the week.

Once all of the data has been collected and evaluated, the study will generate a report that will be presented to Lakeshore council in early 2025.

This type of street scan was also completed in 2018, and is typically completed every five years in order to gather updated information.

This work is being completed as a capital-funded project approved in the 2023 Budget.

The technology used by StreetScan helps to provide an accurate snapshot of the condition of Lakeshore's entire 533-kilometre network of roads.

Lakeshore staff will continue to conduct visual inspections to identify problem areas, as well as investigate complaints from residents.