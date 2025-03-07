The Municipality of Lakeshore is keeping an eye on where the most potholes are.

As the annual freeze-thaw cycle begins in the region, it is taking a toll and impacting local roads in the municipality and causing uneven road surfaces - including cracks and potholes.

In response to these conditions, the municipality is monitoring sections of the roads that are most impacted.

Additional shifts have been added for staff - including on weekend - to conduct cold patch repairs. These repairs are a temporary measure during the cold months.

As temperatures get warmer, it's expected that some sections of the road will naturally settle, according to the municipality.

Lakeshore officials are encouraging residents and drivers to report issues with local roads to the Public Service Unit.